CHANGSHA - It is 2am on a Saturday, but Changsha’s popular Huangxing Road is still abuzz with people milling in and out of shops that sell the gamut from stinky tofu to bubble tea.

Across the Xiang River that runs through the city, a supper crowd is feasting on spicy mini lobsters at riverside restaurants near Fisherman’s Pier, while others sit at the water’s edge, engrossed in intimate conversations.