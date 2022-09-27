Celebrated American ski mountaineer missing in Nepal's Himalayas

KATHMANDU - Renowned US ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson has gone missing on Nepal's Manaslu mountain, on the same day an avalanche killed a Nepali climber on the same peak, expedition organisers and officials said Tuesday.

Ms Nelson was skiing down Manaslu - the world's eighth-highest mountain - after having successfully summited it with her partner Jim Morrison on Monday.

"She had an accident yesterday as she was descending shortly after her summit. We are trying to get clarity on what happened," Mr Jiban Ghimire, of Shangri-La Nepal Treks, which organised the expedition, told AFP.

On Monday, an avalanche hit between Camps 3 and 4 on the 8,163m mountain, killing a Nepali climber and injuring a dozen others, the government's tourism department said. The death was the first confirmed casualty of the autumn climbing season in Nepal.

Constant rain and snow have been a challenge for the 404 paying climbers attempting to reach the summit of Manaslu this year, and bad weather was also hampering rescue efforts, with helicopters unable to fly Monday due to the conditions.

Mr Ghimire said the weather improved Tuesday, and a helicopter was headed to the site of Ms Nelson's accident.

Mr Morrison safely reached base camp and was accompanying the search and rescue team, Mr Ghimire added.

"I haven't felt as sure-footed on Manaslu as I have on past adventures into the thin atmosphere of the high Himalaya," Ms Nelson said in an Instagram post Thursday. "These past weeks have tested my resilience in new ways."

The 49-year-old has had a career spanning two decades and is described as "the most prolific ski mountaineer of her generation" in a profile on sponsor North Face's website.

In 2012, she became the first woman to summit the highest mountain in the world, Everest, and its adjacent Lhotse within 24 hours.