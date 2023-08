ANXI COUNTY, FUJIAN - Nestled within the undulating mountains of Anxi County, a tea-growing area known for its Iron Buddha (Tieguanyin) tea, is Nandou village.

The sleepy hamlet, with its one main road, consists of ramshackle single-storey farmhouses, many with their own flocks of chickens and ducks. But like other villages in the county, the signs of growing wealth are evident in the luxurious multi-storey mansions that now also punctuate the landscape.