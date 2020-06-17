Beijing raises virus emergency response level

Beijing has raised its coronavirus emergency response to level two, the second-highest of four levels, as it battles to contain an outbreak linked to Xinfadi wholesale market.

All schools will be shut from today and people entering Beijing will have to be tested for the coronavirus, while residents living in medium-to high-risk areas are barred from leaving the city, among other drastic measures.

Even at the height of the outbreak earlier this year, Beijing was never put under lockdown, unlike Wuhan and several other cities.

There were 27 new cases yesterday, bringing the total to 106 since last Thursday. Beijing earlier yesterday suspended taxi and ride-hailing outbound services and inter-provincial bus links. It also locked down 29 residential communities and disinfected markets, restaurants and public venues.

