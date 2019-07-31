Artificial waves injure dozens in north-east China water park

CHANGCHUN (XINHUA) - A total of 44 tourists in a wave pool in north-east China's Jilin Province were injured due to a malfunction at the facility, local authorities said Wednesday (July 31).

The accident occurred around 2.40pm on Monday at the Yulongshuiyun Water Park in the city of Longjing, the municipal publicity department said.

As of 5pm Tuesday, 39 tourists had been discharged from hospitals, while the others remain for observation due to rib or foot fractures.

A preliminary investigation showed that a malfunction in the wave pool's control room had caused waves bigger than designed, leading to the injuries. Operation at the wave pool has since been suspended.

Yulongshuiyun Water Park opened to the public in 2015 with around 500,000 tourist visits a year.