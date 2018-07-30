2 dead, 13 injured as car ploughs into pedestrians in downtown Hangzhou

HANGZHOU (XINHUA) - Two people died and 13 others were injured in a car accident that occurred at an intersection in downtown Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang province, on Monday (July 30).

Witnesses said a black Mercedes-Benz car driven by a woman lost control at about 7pm local time at the intersection of Jingzhou Road and Wen'erxi Road and plowed into a dozen pedestrians and cyclists. Several vehicles were also damaged.

The driver is in police custody. All the injured have been sent to nearby hospitals.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.