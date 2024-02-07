Despite stock market rout, don’t write off investing in China just yet, say analysts

BEIJING – A stock market rout this week, on top of a drop in foreign direct investment in China, has once again raised the question of whether the world’s second-largest economy is “uninvestable”.
On Feb 5, China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite stock index hit a five-year low of about 2,650 before the Chinese authorities’ promise of policy support helped put a floor to the drop.
The battering of the stock market comes as foreign direct investment (FDI) into China in 2023 shrank for the first time since 2012. FDI for 2023 fell by 8 per cent to 1.13 trillion yuan (S$213 billion) from 2022, according to Chinese official data released on Jan 19.
Singapore’s Temasek Holdings, for example, narrowed its investments in China from 26 per cent of its portfolio in 2019 to 22 per cent in 2023, according to its website.
But analysts warned against writing off China just yet.
China remains a large market, they noted, with bright spots in its economy, namely in renewable energy and high-tech manufacturing. They also urged investors to take a more long-term view towards the East Asian giant.
But it is understandable why many feel hesitant about investing in China.
The country’s benchmark MSCI China stock index is down by more than 60 per cent from a peak in 2021, wiping out more than US$1.9 trillion in market capitalisation in three years.
Business sentiments are gloomy.
An American chamber of commerce survey released on Feb 1 found that about half of the 343 respondents across industries stated that they plan to decrease their investment in China or keep to their current stakes, given growing tensions between Beijing and Washington.
“China’s economy just can’t kick into gear,” said economist Harry Murphy Cruise of consulting and research firm Moody’s Analytics.
“A lacklustre finish to 2023 set the scene for the opening months of 2024. For starters, the property market’s woes have worsened and manufacturers continue to sit on the sidelines,” added Mr Cruise, who is based in Sydney in Australia.
Dr Dong Jinyue, principal economist at Spanish BBVA Bank in Hong Kong, said that investors have for a long time assumed the “supremacy of economic growth” in the minds of the Chinese government.
“It makes investors not overly worry about short-term factors in conflict with economic growth because they believe that these factors will eventually give way to economic development at the centre,” she added.
But “some policy decisions over the past few years have caused investors to re-examine whether this assumption still holds true in the post-epidemic era”, Dr Dong said.
These decisions include a government crackdown on the country’s tech sector, including a high-profile ban on tutoring companies in 2021. The Chinese authorities’ dragnet also included Ant Group, which owns e-commerce and financial giant Alibaba, and ride-hailing company Didi, causing both their listing plans to go awry.
The question of China’s “investability” first arose in 2021 when US investment giant Goldman Sachs reported that its clients increasingly used the word “uninvestable” to describe China’s stocks.
This came as Chinese officials introduced borrowing limits for property developers to prevent ballooning debt, which they said were posing a financial risk to China. Several property firms, including major ones like Evergrande, had to be liquidated and restructured after they could not meet payment deadlines.
In August 2023, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told the press that US firms have complained privately that China was “uninvestable”, following the roll-out of an anti-espionage law just a month earlier.
But analysts said the term is unwarranted, citing China’s long-term strengths and its past record.
China’s gross domestic product has grown by about eight times since 2005, according to calculations by French Natixis bank’s chief economist Alicia Garcia Herrero in Hong Kong.
“So (if investors) are not making any profit, it doesn’t mean that China is ‘uninvestable’, it means it’s the wrong investment, which is different. But China’s market is large enough, liquid enough to invest in,” Ms Herrero told The Straits Times.
Mr Tan Yinglan, founding managing partner at venture capitalist firm Insignia Ventures in Singapore, said investors have shifted their focus to Chinese tech companies successful in expanding beyond China.
Previously, investors had paid more attention to the performance of stock markets in the country, he added.
Chinese tech companies that have expanded overseas include social media behemoth ByteDance, retail giant Shein, and Chinese electric carmaker BYD – which have all set up shop in Singapore.
Mr Tan also pointed to how “local regulatory developments and geopolitical tensions” have shifted capital flows to and from China towards the region, particularly Singapore, which has become a destination for these capital flows. As a result, confidence in China will depend on how such companies perform, he said.
Golden Gate founding partner Jeffrey Paine told ST that the “dust is still settling down in China, in terms of which industries will prevail, with or without government intervention”.
“But never rule China out,” added Mr Paine, who is based in Singapore.
Dr Dong of BBVA Bank in Hong Kong said that China still has long-term strengths that should not be overlooked.
These include its position as a high-end manufacturing centre that services the world, a large domestic market, as well as a complete industrial system and value chain with well-educated workers, she added.
China is also promoting the green transformation of its economy, with sectors such as electric vehicles, energy storage, as well as solar panels, contributing significantly to China’s total GDP growth.
These sectors provide a lot of investment opportunities, Dr Dong added.
“That means, although the recent geographic tensions, mostly from the US, will add some uncertainties to FDI inflows to China, China still remains the most attractive country in the world to attract FDI inflows in the long run,” she said.