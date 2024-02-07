Despite stock market rout, don’t write off investing in China just yet, say analysts

BEIJING – A stock market rout this week, on top of a drop in foreign direct investment in China, has once again raised the question of whether the world’s second-largest economy is “uninvestable”.

On Feb 5, China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite stock index hit a five-year low of about 2,650 before the Chinese authorities’ promise of policy support helped put a floor to the drop.

The battering of the stock market comes as foreign direct investment (FDI) into China in 2023 shrank for the first time since 2012. FDI for 2023 fell by 8 per cent to 1.13 trillion yuan (S$213 billion) from 2022, according to Chinese official data released on Jan 19.

Singapore’s Temasek Holdings, for example, narrowed its investments in China from 26 per cent of its portfolio in 2019 to 22 per cent in 2023, according to its website.

But analysts warned against writing off China just yet.

China remains a large market, they noted, with bright spots in its economy, namely in renewable energy and high-tech manufacturing. They also urged investors to take a more long-term view towards the East Asian giant.

But it is understandable why many feel hesitant about investing in China.

The country’s benchmark MSCI China stock index is down by more than 60 per cent from a peak in 2021, wiping out more than US$1.9 trillion in market capitalisation in three years.

Business sentiments are gloomy.

An American chamber of commerce survey released on Feb 1 found that about half of the 343 respondents across industries stated that they plan to decrease their investment in China or keep to their current stakes, given growing tensions between Beijing and Washington.

“China’s economy just can’t kick into gear,” said economist Harry Murphy Cruise of consulting and research firm Moody’s Analytics.

“A lacklustre finish to 2023 set the scene for the opening months of 2024. For starters, the property market’s woes have worsened and manufacturers continue to sit on the sidelines,” added Mr Cruise, who is based in Sydney in Australia.

Dr Dong Jinyue, principal economist at Spanish BBVA Bank in Hong Kong, said that investors have for a long time assumed the “supremacy of economic growth” in the minds of the Chinese government.

“It makes investors not overly worry about short-term factors in conflict with economic growth because they believe that these factors will eventually give way to economic development at the centre,” she added.

But “some policy decisions over the past few years have caused investors to re-examine whether this assumption still holds true in the post-epidemic era”, Dr Dong said.