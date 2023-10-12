Colombia's EPM awards contract worth $254 million for Hidroituango dam

FILE PHOTO: View of the construction site of Hidroituango hydroelectric plant in Ituango, Colombia, April 5, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez/File Photo
BOGOTA - Colombian company Empresas Publicas de Medellin (EPM) has awarded a contract worth 1.075 trillion pesos ($254 million) to a Colombian-Chinese consortium to finish civil engineering projects at the Hidroituango dam, it said on Wednesday.

The consortium is made up of companies including Yellow River Co, LTD Sucursal Colombia and Schrader Camargo S.A.S, EPM said in a statement.

Construction of the 2,400-megawatt Hidroituango dam began in 2010 in Antioquia province, but in April 2018 part of the infrastructure collapsed, forcing evacuation of thousands of people and delaying the project's completion. REUTERS

