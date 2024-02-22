Chinese research vessels operating in the Indian Ocean

China's scientific survey fleet of ships is growing and although the government insists the vessels are for research purposes only, some Asian neighbours, especially India, are concerned sensitive data they gather might be shared with the Chinese military.

A research vessel - Xiang Yang Hong 03 - arrived at the Maldives on Thursday. It is the latest Chinese civilian survey ship that India has called a "spy ship".

China is expanding in both number and size its so-called China Marine Research Vessels, a national survey fleet established in 2012, as President Xi Jinping calls for the building of a "strong maritime country".

Below is an overview of Chinese vessels that frequent the Indian Ocean.

NAME VESSEL RANGE( OWNER ACTIVITY HISTORY

TYPE nautic

al

miles)

Xiang Ocean-g 15,000 First Started in Oct 2016:

Yang Hong oing Institute of two months of

01 researc Oceanography, integrated water

h Ministry of survey of the

vessel Natural southern part of East

Resources Indian Ocean

Started in Aug 2017:

263 days of global

resources,

environment and

climate survey in

areas including the

Indian Ocean.

Ended on Feb. 19,

2021: 67 days of

geological and

geophysical profiling

in the East Indian

Ocean

Started on Feb. 12,

2022: 74 days of

survey of marine

substrates and

benthic organisms in

the West Indian Ocean

Xiang Ocean-g 15,000 Third From May to July

Yang Hong oing Institute of 2022: conducted

03 researc Oceanography, survey in the East

h Ministry of Indian Ocean.

vessel Natural

Resources

From Jan to May 2024:

conducted deep-water

survey in the south

Indian Ocean.

Xiang Ocean-g 8,000 First Started in Nov 2017:

Yang Hong oing Institute of 75-80 days of

18 researc Oceanography, integrated water

h Ministry of survey of the

vessel Natural southern part of East

Resources Indian Ocean

Xiang Coast-g 10,000 East China In Dec 2019:

Yang Hong uard Sea Bureau, conducted survey in

19 vessel Ministry of the East Indian Ocean

convert Natural

ed Resources

survey

ship

Xiang Ocean-g 15,000 The North Sea In Nov 2014: carried

Yang Hong oing Bureau of the Jiaolong and

09 researc Ministry of conducted survey in

h Natural Southwest Indian

vessel Resources Ocean's polymetallic

and sulphide mining area

also

the

diver

boat of

deep

submerg

ence

test

Xiang Marine Second Started in Jan 2016:

Yang Hong Researc Institute of 18 days of ocean

10 h Oceanography, scientific survey in

Vessel Ministry of Southwest Indian

Natural Ocean

Resources

Started on Dec. 6,

2017: 250 days of

global survey

including survey in

Indian Ocean

Xiang Marine 15,000 The North Sea From Feb. to March

Yang Hong Researc Bureau of the 2020: conducted joint

06 h Ministry of marine scientific

Vessel Natural research with Myanmar

Resources in the East Indian

Ocean and 12

underwater gliders

carried out

observation which put

India on alert.

Dong Fang 13,000 Ocean On Nov. 14, 2017:

Hong 2 University of crossed the Strait of

China Malacca into the

Indian Ocean and

stopped at Sri Lanka

port

Shi Yan 1 Marine 8,000 Institute of In Sept 2019:

scienti Oceanology, expelled by Indian

fic Chinese warship for operating

researc Academy of near the Port Blair

h Sciences region of India.

vessel

Started in April

2010: 48 days of

environmental,

geological and

biological survey in

areas including the

Indian Ocean

Shi Yan 3 Marine 8,000 South China From April to June

scienti Sea Institute 2021: conducted

fic of marine sediment

researc Oceanology, collection,

h Chinese biochemistry surveys

vessel Academy of in East Indian Ocean.

Sciences

Shi Yan 6 Ocean-g 12,000 South China Started in March

oing Sea Institute 2022: 85 days of

researc of scientific survey in

h Oceanology, the East Indian

vessel Chinese Ocean.

Academy of

Sciences

Started in Sept 2023:

80 days of scientific

survey in the Indian

Ocean and stopped at

Sri Lanka port

Colombo, which caused

India's objections.

Lan Hai Fisheri 10,000 Yellow Sea Started in Nov 2023:

101 es Fisheries 120 days of fishery

science Research research in middle

researc Institute, and west Indian

h Chinese Ocean.

Academy of

Fishery

Sciences

Lan Hai Fisheri 10,000 East China In Nov 2023:

201 es Sea Fisheries conducted fisheries

science Research resources survey in

researc Institute, the northwestern

h Chinese Indian Ocean

Academy of

Fishier

Sciences

Da Yang Ocean-g 15,000 National Deep In Nov 2014:

Yi Hao oing Sea Center conducted exploration

scienti for polymetallic

fic sulphides in

researc thesouthwest Indian

h Ocean

vessel

Hai Yang Geologi 8,000 Guangzhou In Nov 2018:

Di Zhi cal Marine conducted marine

Shi Hao survey Geological geoscientific

ship Survey, expeditions in Indian

Ministry of Ocean

Land and

Resources

In April 2018:

conducted tracking

mission in the Indian

Ocean for two

satellite launching.

Dec 2022:

entered Indian Ocean

region.

In Nov 2022: the

Indian Navy stopped

the vessel from

entering its EEZ and

called it a spy ship.

Hai Yang Geophys China In April 2023:

Shi You ical Oilfield crossed the Malacca

760 explora Services Strait after

tion Limited conducting ocean bed

ship mapping in the Indian

Ocean.

Sources: Xinhua, CCTV, Global Times, China National Radio, China News Service, Science and Technology Daily, official websites of vessel owners, SCMP, The Times of India, Hindustan Times. REUTERS