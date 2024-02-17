China’s Wang Yi held ‘constructive’ talks with Blinken in Munich: Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING – China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed lifting sanctions against Chinese companies and individuals in a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Munich Security Conference, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Feb 17.

Both sides also discussed facilitating people-to-people exchanges in the meeting held on Feb 16, the ministry said, adding that the exchanges between the two were “frank, substantial and constructive”.

“Making ‘de-risking’ into ‘de-China’, and building ‘small yards and high walls’ and seeking ‘decoupling from China’” will only backfire on the United States itself, Mr Wang said, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

Both sides also exchanged views on regional issues, including the Ukraine crisis and the Korean peninsula, the statement said, without giving further details. It added that the Korean peninsula envoys of both sides will “stay in touch”.

China and the US have made some progress in bilateral relations since Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with President Joe Biden in November 2023, when they reached agreements covering fentanyl, military communications and artificial intelligence on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

China and the US held their first joint meeting of a working group on fentanyl precursor chemicals in Beijing in late January, and China’s financial officials hosted US Treasury officials earlier in February. REUTERS