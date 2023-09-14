China to formulate 'special' measures to widen Taiwan's access to Fujian

A Chinese warship fires during a military drill off the Chinese coast near Fuzhou, Fujian Province, across from the Taiwan-controlled Matsu Islands, China, April 11, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
BEIJING - China will take a number of "special" policy measures to widen access for Taiwanese enterprises to Fujian province across the Taiwan Strait, said the Chinese state planner on Thursday, under a long-term cross-strait integrated development plan.

China will deepen integrated development of the Chinese city of Xiamen and Taiwan-controlled Kinmen Islands, including the acceleration of gas, electricity and transportation links between the two, said Cong Liang, vice chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission.

The steps are part of a plan announced by China On Tuesday to turn coastal Fujian province into a zone for integrated development with Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory. Taiwan strongly rejects China's sovereignty claims. REUTERS

