China ready to work with EU to uphold free trade, multilateralism, foreign minister says

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi hold a meeting at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Updated
Feb 20, 2024, 08:14 AM
Published
Feb 20, 2024, 08:14 AM

BEIJING - China is ready to work with the European Union to uphold free trade, practice multilateralism, and promote an equal and orderly multi-polar world and inclusive economic globalisation, its foreign minister said during a visit to Spain.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China regards the EU as "an important force in the multi-polar pattern" and supports European integration, and the development and growth of the EU as well as realising strategic autonomy, according to a foreign ministry statement on Tuesday.

Wang made the remarks during a meeting with the Spanish prime minister in Madrid on Monday. He also met his Spanish counterpart and Spain's King Felipe VI. REUTERS

