Building ties among Asian civilisations

The inaugural Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilisations is a series of events starting next Wednesday to foster cooperation among Asian civilisations.

More than 2,000 officials, academics and representatives from fields such as culture, tourism, film and television from 47 Asian countries are scheduled to attend, with Singapore's delegation led by President Halimah Yacob.

Another 50 countries from outside Asia will also be represented at the conference.

Besides forum discussions, other events that have been planned include an Asian Cultural Carnival and an Asian Civilisation Week featuring food, film and festival activities. President Xi Jinping will deliver the keynote speech at the conference's opening ceremony.

Lim Yan Liang