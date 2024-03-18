Blinken says authoritarian regimes using tech to undermine democracy

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Maria Gabriela Sommerfeld attend the third Summit for Democracy, in Seoul, South Korea, March 18, 2024. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves while disembarking from an aircraft, as he arrives to attend the third Summit for Democracy, at Osan Air Base, in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, March 17, 2024. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool
Updated
Mar 18, 2024, 10:12 AM
Published
Mar 18, 2024, 09:56 AM

SEOUL - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday technology should be employed to sustain democratic values in the face of efforts by authoritarian and repressive regimes to deploy technology to undermine democracy and human rights.

Like-minded governments and their people were working together to promote free and fair elections, Blinken said, noting safeguarding democracy was a collective effort.

"As authoritarian and repressive regimes deploy technologies to undermine democracy and human rights, we need to ensure that technology sustains and supports democratic values and norms," he said at the opening of the Summit for Democracy in South Korea. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top