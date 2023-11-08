Biden tells Netanyahu 3-day fighting pause could help secure release of hostages - Axios

U.S. President Joe Biden waits for the news media to leave the room as they ask questions about the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas as he hosts western hemisphere leaders at the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity Leaders’ Summit at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 3, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
36 sec ago

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden has told Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu that a three-day fighting pause could help secure release of some hostages, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing two U.S. and Israeli officials. REUTERS

