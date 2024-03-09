Australia's southeast sweats in heatwave, lifting bushfire risk

SYDNEY - Large swaths of Australia on March 9 sweated through severe heatwave conditions that lifted bushfire risk in the country's southeast.

The nation's weather forecaster on March 9 had heatwave alerts in place for South Australia, New South Wales, Tasmania, the Australian Capital Territory and Victoria, warning temperatures in some regions could go above 40 deg C.

In Victoria's capital Melbourne, a maximum temperature of 39 deg C was forecast for March 9, more than 15 deg C above the March mean, forecaster data showed. It was 30 deg C at 10.20am local time on March 9, the forecaster said.

"Extreme fire danger is forecast for Central and South West districts, including Melbourne and Geelong," it said on social media platform X.

A senior meteorologist at the forecaster, Sarah Scully, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp that the weather bureau was "not expecting any relief until March 12, when a much colder air mass and southerly change is forecast".

Australia was in the grips of an El Nino weather pattern in which unusually warm Pacific Ocean temperatures cause heatwaves, cyclones, droughts and wildfires.

In February, tens of thousands of people had to evacuate amid an intense heatwave and massive bushfire in Victoria, which faced its worst conditions in four years. REUTERS