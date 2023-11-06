Australia’s PM Albanese says important to have communication with China

SYDNEY – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday that Australia has an interest in the continued stable growth of China’s economy and its ongoing engagement with the world.

In opening remarks as the two leaders met at the Great Hall of the People, Mr Albanese said a strong relationship between the two countries was “beneficial into the future”.

“Australia, along with other countries in the region, has an interest in continued stable growth in the Chinese economy, and its ongoing engagement with the world,” he said, according to an official transcript from the Australian Prime Minister’s Office.

Mr Albanese said it was “important that we have communication” where differences arise. REUTERS