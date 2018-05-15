Space entrepreneur upbeat about project despite delay in sending first Singaporean to space

ALICE SPRINGS - For the past five years, Singaporean space entrepreneur Lim Seng has been working tirelessly - and spending millions of his own dollars - to send the first Singaporean into space from a remote site in central Australia.

The elaborate plan involves using a high-altitude helium balloon to launch a tiny capsule - containing a Singaporean astronaut - into the stratosphere. The capsule would ascend above the Armstrong line, an altitude of about 20km, and reach a height of some 25km before being detached from the balloon and descending to earth with a parachute.

But on Monday (May 14), just hours before Mr Lim was due to make history early next morning, an unusually fierce wind crossing central Australia forced him to cancel the launch outside the town of Alice Springs.

One might expect Mr Lim to be distraught, if not devastated, by the news. But he showed no sign of defeat or weariness, as he held a team briefing and announced that the mission had been cancelled.

Instead, the 57-year-old insisted that the project would continue and its cancellation was a vital part of the mission's lesson.

"I feel unlucky, I feel disappointed - but I am happy," he told The Straits Times. "We proved that the whole system is working technically. We proved that we can do this as a team. We are technically confident. It boosted the morale of the team."

Related Story Local firm aims to put first Singaporean in space by May

Related Story Singapore firm cancels plan to launch first Singaporean astronaut into space due to strong winds

This seemingly outlandish project has had its share of hiccups. It was not easy or cheap to find all the necessary components and equipment, including a space suit sourced from the United States. It was also challenging to build a machine that could be expected to safely deliver the selected astronaut - Singaporean air force pilot, Major Yip Chuang Syn - into space and back.

But nothing, it seemed, could deter Mr Lim.

Earlier this year, the firm he founded, In. Genius, declared that the project was finally ready and a suitable launch site had been found: a quiet spot in the Australian desert, about 29km from Alice Springs.

A team of 16 Singaporeans - including Mr Lim and his wife Polly - began to arrive in the town on April 25 and prepared for lift-off on Tuesday (May 15) at 6am local time.

But on Monday, they learnt that the launch would be cancelled, probably until next April or May when the ground and air winds are next likely to be favourable.

Mr Lim said the arrival of the unseasonal winds was disappointing but the cancellation of the mission did not represent a failure. Cancelling to ensure safety, he said, was an inevitable part of such an unpredictable project.

The cancellation costs several hundred thousands of dollars. This included paying for 1.2 million litres of helium to be transported from Adelaide and Perth at a cost of about A$14,000 (S$14,085).

"It is not a waste of investment," he said. "It is another opportunity to get better at flight safety."

Mr Lim has worked at Singapore's Ministry of Defence, in various areas including developing its unmanned aerial vehicles program, and at the European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company, now known as Airbus Group.

Asked why he decided to pursue this project, he said: "I want to give back to the nation."

"It is very much about national pride," he said. "I have worked with smart people from all over the world… I always worked on futuristic projects. I wanted to pull a group of Singaporeans and work on it together."

Mr Lim's upbeat determination and single-minded devotion to his space mission appears to have found him some young supporters.

Pasted on the small capsule are pictures drawn by preschool children from Singapore's Child at Street 11, an early years education centre which looks after children from diverse backgrounds.

After learning about the concept of love, the children concluded that love was infinite and images of it should be sent into space. Mr Lim embraced the plan and arranged for the images to be fixed to the capsule.

An artist educator who works with the centre, Ms Rosemarie Somaiah, travelled to Alice Springs for the launch. She told The Straits Times that the children "were very very excited" about sending messages to space.

Asked how she felt about the cancellation of the launch, she said: "The fact that it had to be postponed is in the nature of things. As Lim Seng says, the word failure is ridiculous. Without it you cannot have innovation or get somewhere."

Mr Lim is determined to go ahead with the launch next year. After that, he said, he would like to lift the capsule to above 45km and use it to break the world record for a high-altitude parachute jump, set by Alan Eustace in 2014.

"You only have one life," Mr Lim said.