New Zealand says no threat from tsunami after 7.4-magnitude quake

WELLINGTON (AFP) - New Zealand authorities said there was now no threat from a tsunami following a powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake which struck near the uninhabited Kermadec islands north of the country, updating their earlier advice.

An initial message from New Zealand’s Civil Defence organisation on Sunday (June 16) said “strong and hazardous currents and unpredictable surges are expected near the shore”, but minutes later it said there was no threat to the country.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre also initially said small tsunami waves were possible for parts of the South Pacific but updated its advice to say there was now no tsunami threat.

The quake struck at 10.55am (6.55am, Singapore time) some 928 kilometres north-northeast of the New Zealand city of Tauranga in North Island at a depth of 34 kilometres.