One death as building in Curtin University collapses in Perth

SYDNEY • One person died yesterday after part of a building collapsed on a Curtin University campus in Western Australia, with images online also showing a glass ceiling under construction had crashed.

A spokesman for St John Ambulance said one person was killed in the collapse on Bentley campus in Perth, and two men in their 20s had been hospitalised with "multiple injuries".

Curtin University said in a statement that the collapse occurred at a building site under construction and that no students or staff were involved in the incident.

Media images and videos showed that a glass ceiling at the building had crashed onto a construction vehicle directly below it.

A reporter for the Australian Broadcasting Corp at the site said that the collapse had happened during the installation of the glass roof at the front of the building.

The building is part of a project called The Exchange, which includes a hotel, student accommodation and retail, according to The West Australian.

