NZ cafe turns away PM Ardern under govt virus rules

WELLINGTON • Hailed for her leadership in the coronavirus pandemic, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner found themselves turned away from a cafe last Saturday because it was too full under the physical distancing guidelines.

Ms Ardern's government relaxed many social distancing rules last Thursday, reopening cafes, cinemas and malls after two months of some of the world's tightest curbs to stop the spread of the virus.

The Premier and Mr Clarke Gayford walked to a cafe for a brunch in the capital, Wellington, where they were initially told it was too full, New Zealand media reported.

An employee ran after them a few minutes later when a table became free and the couple went back.

Ms Ardern's partner, Mr Gayford, took the blame on himself.

"I have to take responsibility for this, I didn't get organised and book anywhere," Mr Gayford said on Twitter. "Was very nice of them to chase us down (the street) when a spot freed up. A+ service."

The Prime Minister's press service said that waiting at a cafe is likely with the virus restrictions.

"The PM says she just waits like everyone else," the public Television New Zealand cited Ms Ardern's press service as saying.

New Zealand has managed to contain the outbreak, before it strained the public health system.

There have been 1,499 confirmed coronavirus cases as of yesterday and 21 deaths related to it, according to data from the health ministry.

REUTERS