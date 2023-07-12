Inquiry in Australia considers WeChat ban over security and influence risks

SYDNEY - WeChat has come under attack in Australia over its failure to appear at a parliamentary inquiry into foreign interference, fuelling calls for the popular Chinese app – used by a million people in Australia – to be banned.

The inquiry, which is looking at the risk posed to Australia’s democracy by social media, heard from major social media firms on Tuesday, including Twitter, TikTok, Google and Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads.

But WeChat – which is used daily by 47 per cent of the country’s 1.4 million Chinese-Australians, according to Lowy Institute research – has refused to appear.

The chair of the inquiry, Mr James Paterson, wrote to Tencent, the company which owns WeChat, to warn that a failure to appear could increase the likelihood that the inquiry would recommend a ban.

“The committee has heard disturbing allegations that WeChat has been used to intimidate and harass Chinese-Australian human rights activists and their families overseas in an apparent campaign to stifle their freedom of expression,” wrote Mr Paterson, an MP from the opposition Liberal-National Coalition.

In response, WeChat on Monday said it did not have local employees in Australia and could not attend the inquiry.

Addressing the inquiry on Tuesday, Mr Paterson said: “If WeChat believes (the committee’s) recommendations are unfavourable to their interests, then they will have no one to blame but themselves.”

In April, the federal government banned the use of TikTok on government devices over concerns that the Chinese app poses a security risk, due to concerns that it is subject to control by the Chinese government and conducts “extensive collection of user data”. The government has not banned WeChat, but some departments have reportedly restricted its use.

TikTok representatives appeared at the inquiry on Tuesday, denying that the app was a security risk or that it filtered content for political reasons.

Asked whether the app would hand Australian user data to Beijing, TikTok Australia’s public policy manager Ella Woods-Joyce told the inquiry: “We’ve never been asked for that user data, and we would not provide it if we were asked.”

The inquiry follows growing concern about the spread of political misinformation on social media and the risk that foreign actors may try to influence Australian policymakers and elections.

The nation’s domestic spy agency, the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, has warned that a “surprising” range of countries have been attempting to influence Australian democracy.

In the lead-up to last year’s federal election, the agency’s head Mike Burgess revealed that agents of a foreign government had been caught trying to fund the election of candidates who either supported the government or were deemed vulnerable to influence.