Ex-Australian PM Morrison feared Macron would ‘kill’ nuclear sub deal, says book

PARIS – Former Australian leader Scott Morrison hid plans to ditch a French submarine contract for fear a furious Paris would find a way to “kill” his new deal with the United States and United Kingdom, he reveals in an upcoming book seen by AFP.

The scandal, which saw Mr Morrison work in secret with London and Washington to procure nuclear submarines before breaking the contract with Paris, highlighted the fragility of transatlantic trust, with ties still recovering from the 2021 revelation.

“Our strategy was that if we are going to do this, we can’t let it lead to the French knowing – in case that damages the French deal. So, we had to build Chinese walls – pardon the pun – around our discussions,” said Mr Morrison of the two years of subterfuge.

Mr Morrison was interviewed extensively for a new chapter of The Secret History Of The Five Eyes, a book on the international spy network by journalist Richard Kerbaj, in which Mr Morrison reveals new details of how he duped Mr Macron – while maintaining that not telling him was “not the same as lying to him”.

Mr Macron was the first foreign leader to congratulate Mr Morrison upon his unexpected election victory in 2019, a sign of the importance of the US$36.5 billion (S$49 billion) deal, dubbed the “contract of the century”, in which France’s Naval Group would build 12 conventionally powered submarines for Australia.

However, concerned about production delays and a growing security threat from China in the South China Sea, Mr Morrison said he realised that “if there was ever a time to have a crack at getting nuclear-powered subs, it was either now or never”.

And so in late 2019, he set about coming up with what he called a Plan B to form an alliance with London and Washington to supply Australia – a non-nuclear state – with nuclear-powered submarines.

“Australian techies were flying back and forth to Washington” in 2020, said Mr Morrison.

In one anecdote, he describes how an oblivious Mr Macron approached him to discuss the submarine contract as he emerged from a secret meeting on the new deal with US President Joe Biden and then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of a Group of Seven meeting in June 2021.

At a dinner between Mr Macron and Mr Morrison at the Elysee Palace in Paris a few days later, Mr Morrison said, he was “pretty clear” about Mr Macron’s concerns over the submarine deal.

“Not telling him is not the same as lying to him,” he told Mr Kerbaj.

“I think Emmanuel thought I was... seeking leverage on the contract. Maybe he thought I was bluffing,” said Mr Morrison in the updated book edition, which will be published on July 6 in Europe and July 11 in Australia and New Zealand.