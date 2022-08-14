Australian police say man detained over shots at Canberra airport

A single shooter has been arrested by the police and there are no immediate reports of injuries. PHOTOS: MELISSAH GUALTIERI-GATTO/FACEBOOK, FRAN KELLY/TWITTER
Updated
21 sec ago
Published
49 min ago

SYDNEY (AFP, REUTERS) - Australian police said a man was arrested on Sunday (Aug 14) after shots were reportedly fired inside Canberra airport’s main terminal. 

“The Canberra Airport terminal was evacuated as a precaution and the situation at the airport is contained,” police said in a statement. “There have been no reported injuries.”

Videos posted on social media showed police detaining a man inside the airport as travellers looked on.

Media and onlookers also gathered outside the airport following the evacuation.

More On This Topic
French police shoot dead man armed with knife at Paris airport
Canada introduces law to freeze handgun sales, ban look-alike toys

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top