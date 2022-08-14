Australian police say man detained over shots at Canberra airport

SYDNEY (AFP, REUTERS) - Australian police said a man was arrested on Sunday (Aug 14) after shots were reportedly fired inside Canberra airport’s main terminal.

“The Canberra Airport terminal was evacuated as a precaution and the situation at the airport is contained,” police said in a statement. “There have been no reported injuries.”

Videos posted on social media showed police detaining a man inside the airport as travellers looked on.

Media and onlookers also gathered outside the airport following the evacuation.