Australia's first interest rate rise in 12 years shakes up election campaign

SYDNEY - Australia's central bank lifted interest rates on Tuesday (May 3) for the first time in 12 years - a move that instantly reshaped the federal election and dealt a blow to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has campaigned on his ability to address cost of living concerns.

Facing spiralling inflation, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raised the nation's record low interest rates of 0.1 per cent to 0.35 per cent.

The increase was higher than expected and signalled the bank's growing concerns about the annual inflation rate of 5.1 per cent, which is the highest since 2001 and is set to keep rising.

RBA governor Philip Lowe signalled that interest rates could lift over time to 2.5 per cent - a move that would leave many of Australia's heavily indebted property owners struggling to repay their home loans.

"The (RBA's) board is committed to doing what is necessary to ensure that inflation in Australia returns to target over time," Dr Lowe said in a statement.

"This will require a further lift in interest rates over the period ahead."

But the interest rate hike comes at a perilous time for the ruling Liberal-National Coalition, which has campaigned on its economic credentials.

The last time the RBA raised interest rates during an election campaign was in 2007 - a move that was credited with helping Labor leader Kevin Rudd to defeat then Prime Minister John Howard.

Following the bank's announcement on Tuesday, the Labor opposition seized on the news to launch a fierce attack on Mr Morrison.

Labor's shadow treasurer, Dr Jim Chalmers, accused Mr Morrison of causing a "full-blown cost-of-living crisis".

"Scott Morrison's economic credibility was already tattered and now it is completely shredded," he told reporters.

"All we're left with are skyrocketing inflation, rising interest rates, falling consumer confidence and falling real wages."

Australia's economy has recovered strongly since the onset of the pandemic, when it experienced its first recession in almost 30 years. The unemployment rate is 4 per cent - the lowest level in 48 years - and wages have begun to rise.

But surging property prices, buoyed by government handouts and tax breaks for buyers, have left home owners worryingly vulnerable to interest rate rises.