Australian winemakers look to South-east Asia as China sanctions bite

SYDNEY - For years, Australia’s wine industry boomed as China’s growing class of consumers developed a taste for Australian blends.

But the industry, which contributes an estimated AUS$45 billion (S$40.80 billion) to the economy each year, is now struggling in the face of tariffs imposed by Beijing and a recent bout of unfavourable weather.

China began imposing restrictions on Australian wine in late 2020 and then imposed tariffs of up to 218 per cent in early 2021.

The tariffs, accompanied by sanctions on other Australian goods such as coal, barley and lobsters, were seen as a response to Australian actions such as its crackdown on foreign interference and its calls for an inquiry into the origins of Covid-19.

Before the tariffs were imposed, China was the largest buyer of Australian wines, accounting for more than 40 per cent of exports. But sales to China have dropped from AUS$1.2 billion in the year to June 2020 to just AUS$12 million last year.

The hit from the tariffs, along with heavy rainfall and cool temperatures in some regions, has delivered a serious challenge to the nation’s 2,156 wineries.

Some growers have been replacing grape vines with crops such as nuts and citrus fruit because they cannot find buyers for their vintage. Others are shutting altogether.

A report released on Tuesday by Wine Australia, which promotes wine research and exports, found that this year’s national wine grape vintage was the “smallest vintage in a generation”.

Australia produced 1.32 million tonnes of wine grapes, which was 24 per cent less than the previous year and the lowest since 2000.

The report said it was unable to determine what share of the plunging vintage was due to poor weather and what share was due to growers reducing the size of their crush and taking vineyards out of production.

A grower in the state of South Australia, Mr Martin Howie, said he had decided to remove his vines and replace them with almond crops after a drop in demand and prices following the slump in sales to China.

“I was ringing twenty-odd wineries trying to find a home for the fruit,” he told ABC News. “Unfortunately, it was just bad timing within the industry, and I wasn’t successful.”

Since the Chinese tariffs, the industry has started looking for new markets and has particularly focused on South-East Asia, where exports increased by 16 per cent in the past year.

Sales to Vietnam have been increasing, and there are growing hopes of boosting sales to Singapore and Thailand.

Singapore, which is a large consumer of Australian wine as well as being a hub for regional exports, is already a major importer of Australian wines.