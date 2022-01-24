Australian PM's account blocked on China's WeChat

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - The popular Chinese messaging application WeChat appears to have blocked access to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's account, leading one senator to call for a parliament-wide boycott of the service.

Senator James Paterson, chair of the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security, said on Monday (Jan 24) the prime minister's team had been having trouble accessing the WeChat account for months.

It was finally taken out of the government's control in early January despite formal representations from Mr Morrison's office, he told radio station 4BC.

"My view is given that WeChat is such a closely controlled company by the Chinese Communist Party, that this amounts to foreign interference in our democracy and in an election year no less," he said.

The prime minister's office had no immediate comment on Monday.

Efforts to find Mr Morrison's WeChat account on Monday morning in China were unsuccessful.

With more than a billion users globally, WeChat is one of the most popular messaging applications in the world. Owned by parent company Tencent Holdings, China's government regularly censors sensitive content.

A Tencent spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Many Australian politicians, including opposition Labour Party leader Anthony Albanese, have WeChat accounts posting in Mandarin in an attempt to reach out to China's large diaspora.

In the 2016 census, about 5.6 per cent of the population said they had Chinese ancestry - more than one in 20 citizens.

Mr Paterson called for all Australian politicians to stop using WeChat until the prime minister's account was restored.

"No one should be legitimising their censorship and their control over our public debate," he said.

In comments to 4BC, Mr Albanese said he would talk with Mr Morrison over the WeChat incident, adding that it could have "national security implications".

Former diplomat Dave Sharma, who is now a lawmaker in Mr Morrison's coalition, told Sky News the decision to block access to the prime minister's account was "more likely than not state-sanctioned".

"It shows the attitude towards free speech and freedom of expression that comes out of Beijing," he said.