SYDNEY - The sudden announcement on Nov 10 of a landmark security and migration deal between Australia and Tuvalu has been seen as a diplomatic triumph for Canberra, and suggests its recent diplomatic legwork in the Pacific has paid off.

In the past decade, Australia has become increasingly anxious – if not obsessed – about the growing reach of Beijing in the Pacific and the prospect that China may establish a military post in one of the island states to Australia’s north.