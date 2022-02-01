Australia PM Morrison admits Covid-19 missteps as polls show him losing vote

CANBERRA (BLOOMBERG) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his government hasn't "got everything right" in its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, while trumpeting the country's strong economy as he seeks to pull off another come-from-behind win in a national election due to be held within months.

At a speech before the National Press Club in Canberra on Tuesday (Feb 1), Mr Morrison said he would "take his fair share of the criticism" over his Covid-19 policies.

But when pressed on whether he would apologise, Mr Morrison said he didn't believe that voters "expect perfection".

Recent polls show growing concerns over the Australian government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, as rising case numbers caused by the highly contagious Omicron variant lead to testing shortages and food supply chain issues across the country.

A survey by Newspoll released on Sunday showed the opposition Labor Party ahead 56 per cent to 44 per cent, with Mr Morrison's approval rating falling to its lowest point since February 2020.

The Prime Minister must call an election before the end of May under Australian law.

Mr Morrison is seeking to make ground by hailing the strength of Australia's economy, including an unemployment rate of 4.2 per cent - the lowest since 2008.

During his speech, Mr Morrison announced an additional A$2 billion (S$1.91 billion) towards creating more research jobs, with the aim of also providing support to the country's domestic manufacturing sector.

The Prime Minister said the Australian economy had "bounced back strongly" from the Covid-19 pandemic and it would do the same again after the Omicron variant.

He added that more Australians were working now than before the pandemic began and he wanted to see unemployment fall further by the end of 2022.

"I believe we can now achieve an unemployment with a three in front of it this year," he said.

Australia's central bank on Tuesday scrapped its quantitative easing programme following a jump in hiring and inflation, while saying it will remain "patient" as it monitors inflation trends.

The Reserve Bank of Australia forecast economic growth of around 4.25 per cent in 2022 and 2 per cent in 2023, with the unemployment rate falling below 4 per cent later this year.