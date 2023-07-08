Australia allows last refugee on Nauru to leave but retains controversial detention policy

SYDNEY – For the past decade, Australia has been sending asylum seekers to Nauru and detaining them on the tiny Pacific island under an internationally condemned scheme for dealing with illegal immigrants who arrive by boat.

In June, it quietly removed the last refugee from Nauru, one of the world’s smallest countries, and flew him to Brisbane. He was reportedly due to be held in hotel detention and is seeking resettlement in Canada.

The move marked the end of offshore processing in Nauru despite Australia remaining committed to its costly – and controversial – system of offshore detention.

The federal government first started to send asylum seekers to detention centres on Nauru and Manus Island in Papua New Guinea as part of a policy announced by former prime minister John Howard, leader of the Liberal-National Coalition, in 2001.

After defeating the Coalition at an election, the Labor party ended offshore detention in 2008, but then reopened the centres in 2012 as the number of boat people arrivals – from countries such as Afghanistan, Iran and Iraq – began to increase.

The policy has been in place ever since.

The offshore detention system has been condemned as unlawful and inhumane by human rights groups and the United Nations.

In Australia, the policy has led to divisive public debate and put political pressure on the Labor party, which tends to support a more lenient approach than the Liberal-National Coalition.

Defenders of the policy say a hardline approach is necessary to prevent the flow of asylum seekers.

Britain’s ruling Conservative party is pursuing a scheme based on Australia’s and wants to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, though a British court last week ruled that the policy was unlawful.

According to the Refugee Council of Australia, 4,183 people have been detained in Nauru and Papua New Guinea since 2012. In addition, 47 children were born in detention in Nauru and two in Papua New Guinea.

But the removal of the last detainee from Nauru to Brisbane does not mean that Australia’s controversial policy is entirely over.

Australia’s Prime Minister, Mr Anthony Albanese, whose Labor party was elected in 2022, remains committed to a tough approach to handling asylum seekers.

Indeed, the federal government plans to spend A$485 million (S$437 million) in 2023 on maintaining the empty detention centre in Nauru as a deterrent to future asylum seekers.

In future years, the government expects to spend A$350 million a year, even though the detention centre is expected to remain empty.

This is a hefty sum to spend in a remote country that has a population of about 9,800 and an annual gross domestic product of about A$150 million.