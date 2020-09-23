25 stranded pilot whales saved as Aussie rescue bid continues

SYDNEY • Rescuers yesterday set free around 25 whales that were marooned on a sandbar off the remote west coast of Tasmania in one of Australia's worst beaching events, and hope to save more in the coming days.

Scientists said about 90 of the 270-strong pod of pilot whales have died since they were spotted from the air in shallow water off the rugged coastline on Monday.

Footage showed large numbers of the whales prone on a wide sandbar at Macquarie Harbour, about 200km north-west of the state capital Hobart, while others floundered in slightly deeper water.

Over 60 people are involved in the rescue effort, including local fishermen and volunteers. Rescuers had to get in the icy water to attach the whales - a species of oceanic dolphin that can grow to 7m long and can weigh up to 3 tonnes - to slings and then guide them as boats dragged them out to deeper water.

"We settled on a method where we get a sling placed under the whale, that's attached to a boat (and) we also have crew in the water," regional manager Nic Deka of Tasmania's Parks and Wildlife Service said at a news conference.

Scientists do not know why whales, which travel together in pods, sometimes beach themselves but they are known to follow a leader, as well as gather around an injured or distressed whale.

Wildlife biologist Kris Carlyon of the state government conservation agency said: "We're dealing with large, distressed animals, and it does take an emotional toll. This is a natural event so we can accept that we're going to lose some animals. We're focusing on having as many survivors as we can."

