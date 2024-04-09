Australia PM says there are no plans to expand AUKUS core members

SYDNEY - Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday there were no plans to expand the AUKUS security pact beyond Britain, Australia and the United States, but added that Japan was a good candidate to cooperate on the second stage of AUKUS.

"What is proposed is to look at 'pillar two' of AUKUS and look at a project by project, whether there would be engagement and Japan is a natural candidate for that occur," Albanese said during a press conference in Canberra.

"What is not proposed is to expand the membership of AUKUS."

Albanese's comments come after Britain, the U.S. and Australia said on Monday they were considering working with Japan through their AUKUS security pact. Britain said talks on future cooperation between the AUKUS partners and other nations including Japan were set to begin this year.

AUKUS was formed in 2021 by the three countries with the first stage, or "pillar", designed to deliver nuclear-powered attack submarines to Australia. The second pillar is focused on sharing military technology and cooperation in quantum computing, artificial intelligence and cyber technology.

A summit in Washington between U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday is expected to address Japan's possible future involvement in AUKUS "advanced capabilities" projects. China has criticised the security pact saying it could spark an arms race.

The United States has been open to include some allies in the pact's second stage. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in July said the door was open for New Zealand to engage, while New Zealand has said it would explore the benefits of AUKUS. REUTERS