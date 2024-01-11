Asian Insider: Who will be Taiwan’s next president? | Indian temple rises from rubble

Lim Ai Leen
Associate Foreign Editor
Updated
Published
6 min ago

It’s just two days to go until the Taiwan elections, and candidates have been canvassing the ground and drawing crowds in the thousands to their rallies. Our correspondents Yip Wai Yee and Ho Ai Li delve into the background of the three men running for president, offering us a glimpse of what the island’s next leader could be like.

Over in the US, bureau chief Bhagyashree Garekar reports on vice-president candidate Hsiao Bi-khim, who’s been instrumental in boosting ties between Taipei and Washington, and adds foreign policy heft to the campaign of her running mate and top contender Lai Ching-te.

Political fortunes look unsettled elsewhere in Asia. Wendy Teo analyses the leadership crisis faced by South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol over his wife’s alleged wrongdoings, while Indonesia bureau chief Arlina Arshad says front-runner presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto could have upset his chances for a first-round victory at elections in February. 

And while Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina may have retained power in polls boycotted by the opposition, the world’s longest-serving female leader has to tackle a raft of economic problems, reports India bureau chief Nirmala Ganapathy. 

Shifting to lighter fare, Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee visits a factory in Vietnam processing farmed crickets and tells us why this insect could be the food of the future. Meanwhile, fans of “xianxia” dramas should read Chang May Choon’s piece on how these fantasy worlds can be used to promote China’s soft power.

Presidential hopefuls: Will a maverick, ex-cop or career politician lead Taiwan next?

Incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen will step down in May after serving the maximum two terms.

Read more:

Taiwan election 2024

India navigates spillover from Israel-Hamas war

The Iran-backed Houthis’ attacks on merchant ships have placed Indian crew members in the line of fire.

Read more:

Red Sea attacks reignite supply chain woes

Risks of a wider Middle East conflagration are rising

Second round likely for Indonesia’s polls

With just a month to go, none of the candidates appear able to win a simple majority.

Read more:

Jokowi locks horns with his party in Solo

Prabowo’s rivals gang up

Bangladesh PM wins, but economic challenges remain

Main opposition parties had boycotted the polls, saying that the elections were not free and fair.

Read more:

Nobel winner Yunus pays a price

Cricket crackers, anyone?

Farmed crickets place less stress on food, water and land resources compared to traditional livestock farming.

Read other climate-related stories:

Quakes and storms made 2023 especially deadly

What the rise of a temple town says about India

Built on the former site of a 16th century mosque, Ayodhya’s controversial Ram temple means many things to different people.

Read about China’s soft power:

Will fairies and demons help China conquer the world?

