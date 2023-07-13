Asian Insider: Two continents, two summits | Zero Chinese undergraduates in Taiwan

Li Xueying
Associate Foreign Editor
Updated
Published
58 min ago

Dear ST reader, 

It is a tale of two pow-wows in two continents this week. 

In Indonesia’s capital city of Jakarta, foreign ministers from Asean are gathering to discuss a slew of matters to discuss a slew of matters ranging from how the bloc maintains its centrality while buffeted by big-power rivalry, to the situation in strife-ridden Myanmar over which Asean members are grappling to move together ahead on. Indonesia bureau chief Arlina Arshad and correspondent Hariz Baharudin are on the ground reporting on the latest.

Over in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, leaders from the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation also strove to reach consensus – over Ukraine’s bid to join the military alliance. Global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal notes that barbed comments and disagreements were aplenty, but ultimately, the outcome - a strengthened commitment to Ukraine in its battle against Russia’s invasion - underscores the organisation’s clout. 

More talk across the Taiwan Strait is needed but there will be little to be had between students on both sides. Taiwan correspondent Yip Wai Yee reports that come the new school year in August, there will be a grand total of zero mainland Chinese undergraduates studying in Taiwan. As students and observers note, such lack of contact will only breed further misunderstanding and bias. 

The sound of silence, meanwhile, echoes in the gleaming office spaces of America’s top cities. US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh reports on the downtown doom loop, as office vacancy rates across America, from New York to Chicago to Detroit to San Francisco, hit 17.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2023 – the highest in 30 years.

No mainland Chinese undergraduates in Taiwan for new school year amid cross-strait tensions

This is the first time since 2011 – when Chinese students were first allowed to study in Taiwan – that undergraduates number zero.

Read more: 

‘Our blood is Chinese’: Dwindling number of Taiwanese want unification with China

Taiwan tour operators eager for rebound in cross-strait tourism, but travellers are wary

American cities caught in downtown doom loop

Office vacancy rates across America, from New York to Chicago to Detroit to San Francisco, hit 17.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2023 – the highest in 30 years.

Read more: 

In Washington DC, the kids are not all right

Want to know if you’re pretty? See if street photographers in China zoom in on you

Street photography, or “jie pai”, is a burgeoning business in China’s busiest cities where even the most seemingly casual photo seen on social media is, in all likelihood, staged.

Read more:

‘The shows must go on,’ says Beijing comic after furore over army joke

Corruption scandal in Chinese football yet another own goal in national ambitions to be a powerhouse

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

High tomato prices in India trigger thefts, fears of inflation spike

A trending topic on social media is recipes for dishes that do not require the use of tomatoes, like sambar or dahi aloo.

Read more:

India’s political parties reach out to social media influencers ahead of 2024 general elections

India’s growing economy attracts Western luxury brands

‘Why do people hate us?’: Sex workers in Seoul’s last red-light district fret over future

Capital Alley is set to be demolished in 2025. Seoul has also stepped up efforts to clamp down on the sex trade on the sly, such as in bars, massage parlours and websites

Read more:

South Korea gets tough on drugs as more youngsters get hooked 

From unnie to omma to ajumma: Korean women in real life 

It’s a bug’s life: Insects buzz their way back into Japanese cuisine

Cricket ramen, anyone?

Read more:

‘Genderless uniforms’ gaining traction across Japan 

A pair of mangoes from Miyazaki can sell for $5k. But the prefecture struggles with ageing farmers

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top