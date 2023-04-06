Asian Insider: Trump in court | Britain joins free trade bloc

At a time when free trade appears to be beating a retreat, some good news: Britain joined 11 nations – ranging from Singapore to Vietnam to Australia – in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, or CPTPP.

Global Affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal explains why although CPTPP offers little immediate benefits to Britain who already has bilateral free-trade pacts with all but two member-states, it represents immense opportunities – not least, by scoring a seat at the Indo-Pacific table. Associate Editor Ravi Velloor delves into what all this could mean for the duelling membership applications of China and Taiwan.

