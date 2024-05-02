Asian Insider: Final retreat for Lee and Jokowi | Japan’s bookstores evolve to survive

Lim Ai Leen
Associate Foreign Editor
Updated
May 02, 2024, 08:13 PM
Published
May 02, 2024, 07:55 AM

The week kicked off with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s visit to Bogor for the annual Leaders’ Retreat with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, an especially poignant meeting as both statesmen will step down this year.

At the retreat, a long-held tradition in which the countries’ leaders and ministers meet informally to discuss ways to strengthen ties, both leaders pledged continuity in future cooperation between their two nations, which have been described as ‘good neighbours and good friends’.

Turning to a very different kind of relationship, rivalry between superpowers the US and China can only get more intense, says our bureau chief in Beijing Tan Dawn Wei, with troubles over video-sharing app TikTok a mere skirmish amid bigger fights to come. Ultimately, she surmises, dialogue cannot go far enough to resolve many of the frictions and contradictions in this relationship.

We also continue to bring you news of the world’s biggest election, which is currently underway in India and ends on June 1. Bureau chief Nirmala Ganapathy reports on seizures of money and drugs used in vote-buying while our correspondent Debarshi Dasgupta explores why moderate Hindus could still vote for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. 

Also read Walter Sim’s report on how Japan’s bookstores are fighting back against threats from e-commerce and dwindling readership, and Wendy Teo’s story of volunteer dog patrol teams on the streets of Seoul.

 

‘A valedictory meeting’: Singapore and Indonesia leaders pledge continuity at their final retreat

The summit marks the seventh and final retreat for both leaders, who will be leaving office in 2024.

Building a bromance

US-China fights are set to get bigger

In the future of such hypercompetition, TikTok will be only one of many to pay the price.

TikTok ban threat reveals an insecure America

France joins US and Philippines in war games

India polls: Why even moderates are voting for the BJP

Lack of opposition alternative and BJP’s performance in government may override communalism concerns.

Record haul in vote-buying crackdown

India's temple economy set to boost tourism

Storms and weak yuan cast cloud over Hong Kong’s plans for Golden Week

The city had expected at least 800,000 visitors during China’s five-day holiday.

Rise of the frugal economy

How cities are adapting for climate change

Urban residents are fighting back against extreme heat and floods with cool roofs and deep drainage.

Hosting migratory birds in Singapore

Not letting the sun set on Japan’s bookstores

Bookstores are evolving into community spaces to get more visitors through the door.

Paw patrols in Seoul

Thailand close to legalising same-sex marriage

