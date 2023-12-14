Asian Insider: Climate consensus in Dubai | Indonesian coffee wave hits S’pore

Dear ST reader,
United Nations climate change negotiations are typically drawn-out affairs and this year’s meeting in Dubai, The United Arab Emirates, was no exception. In an unprecedented move, nations called for a transition away from fossil fuels after the two-week talks were extended by a day. David Fogarty writes about how The UAE Consensus forged at COP28 may not be perfect but is a much-needed reset of global climate action.
In Japan, woes are piling up for the Osaka World Expo 2025 with preparations way behind schedule and declining public support. Meanwhile, Singapore will be among the first countries to start building its pavilion for the event. Walter Sim reports.
A month from Taiwan’s presidential polls, Yip Wai Yee looks at the vice-presidential candidates and how they might reflect a greater commitment to gender equality.
From muay thai to mango sticky rice, Thai culture is being pitched by the new government to promote the country’s soft power. Analysts tell Tan Tam Mei that it will take a lot more for Thailand to gain influence and credibility in the geopolitical sphere.
As the Israel-Hamas war rages, Jonathan Eyal writes about how the oil-rich nations of the Gulf are playing a bigger role in diplomatic efforts to end the bloodshed.
On a lighter note, an Indonesian coffee wave has been brewing in Singapore. Hariz Baharudin reports on how these chains are upbeat about their prospects amid stiff competition.
The UAE Consensus
For the first time, a United Nations climate conference has directly referred to fossil fuels in a decision text, overcoming nearly three decades of resistance by the fossil fuel industry.
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida reshuffles Cabinet
Tighter rules for international students in Australia
The new measures, which aim to stop foreigners from going to Australia to work, are unlikely to affect Singapore students who mainly attend high-ranking universities with strict application procedures.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un picks successor
“Morning Star General” Kim Ju Ae, said to be 10 or 11 in 2023, has made a total of 19 public appearances since November 2022.
Xi Jinping visits Vietnam
Ivy League universities face backlash
Indonesian coffee wave brewing in Singapore
Shaolin’s gongfu monks draw fans online
While these warrior monks have broadened the reach of Shaolin, some question if it is fitting for them to embrace the Internet, and whether Shaolin is more secular than spiritual.
