Asian Insider: Climate consensus in Dubai | Indonesian coffee wave hits S’pore

United Nations climate change negotiations are typically drawn-out affairs and this year’s meeting in Dubai, The United Arab Emirates, was no exception. In an unprecedented move, nations called for a transition away from fossil fuels after the two-week talks were extended by a day. David Fogarty writes about how The UAE Consensus forged at COP28 may not be perfect but is a much-needed reset of global climate action.

In Japan, woes are piling up for the Osaka World Expo 2025 with preparations way behind schedule and declining public support. Meanwhile, Singapore will be among the first countries to start building its pavilion for the event. Walter Sim reports.

A month from Taiwan’s presidential polls, Yip Wai Yee looks at the vice-presidential candidates and how they might reflect a greater commitment to gender equality.

From muay thai to mango sticky rice, Thai culture is being pitched by the new government to promote the country’s soft power. Analysts tell Tan Tam Mei that it will take a lot more for Thailand to gain influence and credibility in the geopolitical sphere.

As the Israel-Hamas war rages, Jonathan Eyal writes about how the oil-rich nations of the Gulf are playing a bigger role in diplomatic efforts to end the bloodshed.

On a lighter note, an Indonesian coffee wave has been brewing in Singapore. Hariz Baharudin reports on how these chains are upbeat about their prospects amid stiff competition.