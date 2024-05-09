Asian Insider: China’s online influencers under scrutiny | Election fever grips Indian diaspora

Dear ST reader,

Election fever continues to grip India. Debarshi Dasgupta and Rohini Mohan report on how political parties are engaging the Indian diaspora via events such as car rallies and conferences as campaigning continues in the world’s largest election.

Meanwhile, Rohini Mohan writes about how foreign investors are banking on the return of incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power and hope he will remove business roadblocks. We will continue to bring you the latest until the result is known on June 4.

Being an influencer can bring great rewards but where does one draw the line? Chinese online influencers are in the authorities’ cross hairs after a content creator faked a story about finding a boy’s missing homework in Paris. Lim Min Zhang reports.

Boom and bust? Joyce ZK Lim looks at the intense competition in China’s growing and yet overcrowded electric vehicle sector. Industry players are bracing themselves for a “bloodbath”, with price wars and businesses potentially exiting the scene.

In Indonesia, Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja tells the story of how a regency in East Java province has picked environmentally friendly projects over the riches of gold mining. “We don’t want yellow gold. We want green and blue gold,” the regent of Trenggalek says.

Tourists from Singapore and seven other Asian countries will soon find it easier to pay for their purchases in Japan using their local QR code wallets under a new joint payment scheme. However, Japan faces the challenge of increasing the adoption of its own QR payment system. Walter Sim reports.