Asian Insider: America’s pitch to China | The boon and bane of Chinese tourism

This week, Malaysia, the Philippines and India rejected a new Chinese map that claims waters off the South-east Asian nations’ coasts, as well as part of India’s north-east. The map, which includes China’s unilateral claims in contested parts of the South China Sea, is the latest demonstration of Beijing’s assertiveness in the strategic waterway through which trillions of dollars in trade transit each year.
The United States is keen to promote trade with China in areas without national security concerns, with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo touting Disneyland, Starbucks and American universities to Chinese officials on her visit to Beijing and Shanghai this week. But whether China’s leaders will bite is another matter altogether.
Chinese tour groups will return to more countries this year, including the US, Australia, Japan and South Korea. While most countries are eager to welcome them back, some businesses may not be as equipped to cope with the numbers as they were before Covid-19. Recent Chinese blockbuster movies may also have soured Chinese tourists’ views of South-east Asia as an attractive travel destination.
In Japan, the authorities are struggling with the fallout in China from its release of treated water from the stricken Fukushima nuclear power plant, despite sound scientific evidence in Japan’s favour. Tokyo may take China to the World Trade Organisation to seek a reversal of Beijing’s ban on all Japanese seafood imports.
Over in Indonesia, meanwhile, two mothers are set to reunite with their biological sons next month, more than a year after they were given the wrong baby to take home as a result of their hospital’s negligence.
America’s pitch to China
Contesting claims
The Philippines has joined Malaysia and India in disputing a new Chinese map claiming the waters off the South-east Asian nations’ coasts, as well as part of the north-east of India.
The boon and bane of Chinese tourism
In some parts of the world where China is finally resuming outbound group tours, locals are reacting to the news with both anticipation and apprehension.
Japan’s Fukushima fallout
The blowback has been swift since Japan started discharging treated water from its stricken Fukushima nuclear power plant, but Tokyo is hoping to win the world’s trust that it is doing the right thing.
India’s trust issue with China
Indians have more faith in Russian President Vladimir Putin than Chinese President Xi Jinping to do the right thing in global affairs, a new survey has found, reflecting the deep distrust of China within India.
Swopped at birth
Two Indonesian babies will be returned to their biological parents, more than a year after a hospital’s negligence resulted in the infants being swopped shortly after their birth.
