Asian Insider: America’s pitch to China | The boon and bane of Chinese tourism

This week, Malaysia, the Philippines and India rejected a new Chinese map that claims waters off the South-east Asian nations’ coasts, as well as part of India’s north-east. The map, which includes China’s unilateral claims in contested parts of the South China Sea, is the latest demonstration of Beijing’s assertiveness in the strategic waterway through which trillions of dollars in trade transit each year.

The United States is keen to promote trade with China in areas without national security concerns, with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo touting Disneyland, Starbucks and American universities to Chinese officials on her visit to Beijing and Shanghai this week. But whether China’s leaders will bite is another matter altogether.

Chinese tour groups will return to more countries this year, including the US, Australia, Japan and South Korea. While most countries are eager to welcome them back, some businesses may not be as equipped to cope with the numbers as they were before Covid-19. Recent Chinese blockbuster movies may also have soured Chinese tourists’ views of South-east Asia as an attractive travel destination.

In Japan, the authorities are struggling with the fallout in China from its release of treated water from the stricken Fukushima nuclear power plant, despite sound scientific evidence in Japan’s favour. Tokyo may take China to the World Trade Organisation to seek a reversal of Beijing’s ban on all Japanese seafood imports.

Over in Indonesia, meanwhile, two mothers are set to reunite with their biological sons next month, more than a year after they were given the wrong baby to take home as a result of their hospital’s negligence.