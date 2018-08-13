Asia Briefs: Myanmar seeks halt to aid for 6,000 Rohingya

Myanmar seeks halt to aid for 6,000 Rohingya

DHAKA • Myanmar has asked Bangladesh to stop providing aid to 6,000 Rohingya stranded on the border between the two countries since a military crackdown prompted a mass exodus of the Muslim minority last year, the Foreign Ministry in Dhaka said.

The group refused to enter Bangladesh in the months during and after the military campaign. Myanmar made the call in talks between its top envoy Kyaw Tint Swe and Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A.H. Mahmood Ali in Myanmar last Friday, the ministry said on Saturday.

Modi calls for greater democracy in Maldives

NEW DELHI • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday called for greater democracy and the restoration of an independent judiciary in the Maldives ahead of next month's presidential election.

Maldives has been in turmoil in recent months, with President Abdulla Yameen jailing or forcing into exile all of his main opponents.

Mr Modi told the Times of India: "We hope that (the) Maldives government will ensure early resumption of the political process and allow democratic institutions, including the judiciary, to function independently in a fair and transparent manner."

China tourist dies after hippo attack in Kenya

NAIROBI • A Chinese tourist has died in Kenya after being attacked by a hippo on the shores of Lake Naivasha, the East African nation's wildlife service said yesterday.

The man was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, while another tourist survived the attack last Saturday, according to the Kenya Wildlife Service.

