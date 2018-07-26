Asia Briefs: Beijing shrugs off Taipei's accusation

Beijing shrugs off Taipei's accusation

BEIJING • China yesterday blamed "independence activists" for the cancellation of an Olympic event in Taiwan, shrugging off Taipei's accusation that Beijing's "political bullying" was behind the revocation of its right to host a youth game.

The East Asian Olympic Committee on Tuesday revoked Taiwan's right to host a youth game in 2019, triggering a heated exchange between Taipei and Beijing. Taiwan Cabinet spokesman Kolas Yotaka said the government had made every effort to reverse the decision.

REUTERS

Facebook sets up China subsidiary

BEIJING • Facebook has set up a subsidiary in China and plans to create an "innovation hub" to support local start-ups and developers, the company said on Tuesday, ramping up its presence in the restrictive market where its social media sites remain blocked. The subsidiary is registered in Hangzhou, home of e-commerce giant Alibaba.

Facebook has created similar hubs in France, Brazil, India and Korea to focus on training and workshops.

REUTERS

Soldiers must be better fed: Kim

SEOUL • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the country should feed its soldiers better, according to state media KCNA yesterday, after a defected North Korean soldier's health last year highlighted nutrition problems in the isolated state.

On a visit to a military rations factory, Mr Kim said it should produce tasty and nutritious food to "substantially contribute to improving the diet of the servicepersons", according to KCNA.

REUTERS

Sorry, ninjas not wanted after all

TOKYO • The central Japanese city of Iga has been bombarded with enquiries from aspiring ninjas after a news report on city tourist promotions was mistaken for a "ninjas wanted" advertisement.

The programme, aired last week on National Public Radio in the United States, said the city faced a shortage of ninja performers and even quoted potential salaries, giving the impression it might be hiring, Iga officials said. They received queries from 115 ninja wannabes in 23 countries, including Japan.

REUTERS