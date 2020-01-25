A long crossing on 1,000 teak pillars

Stretching 1.2km across the Taungthaman Lake near Mandalay, Myanmar, the U Bein Bridge is believed to be the oldest and longest teakwood bridge in the world.

It was built more than 150 years ago by local mayor U Bein, after whom the bridge is named.

It is said that the mayor salvaged teak from a dismantled palace to construct the bridge.

It stands on about 1,000 pillars, but some of the original teak pillars have since been replaced.

The bridge still plays an important part in the everyday lives of locals, with many still crossing it daily - either on foot or bicycle.

It is also a popular tourist attraction and one of Myanmar's most photographed sites.