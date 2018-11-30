WORLD

1 Teen's killers sentenced

Three policemen involved in the killing of a teen, whose death sparked public anger that forced President Rodrigo Duterte to dial down his deadly drug war, were convicted of murder yesterday.

The court sentenced police officers Arnel Oares, Jeremias Pereda and Jerwin Cruz to at least 20 years in prison, without the possibility of parole, for killing 17-year-old Kian delos Santos in August last year.

2 Local workers earning more

Local workers are earning more, with the median income of those working full-time rising to $4,437 in June. This is up 4.8 per cent from the $4,232 a year earlier.

3 Gojek launches beta app

Indonesian ride-hailing firm Gojek launched a beta or prototype version of its app here yesterday, with indications of a full launch early next year.

Only rides beginning and ending in the eastern and south-central part of Singapore will be available on the app for now.

4 Temple dispute not settled

A land dispute involving a Hindu temple that became the site of riots in Malaysia this week is nowhere near a resolution. In two separate court hearings yesterday, the temple both won and lost lawsuits challenging its relocation by a developer who owns the land in Subang Jaya.

5 Case for multilateral order

Chats with two champions of multilateralism - Mr Ban Ki-moon and Mr Supachai Panitchpakdi - show they are less anxious about US-China tensions than the global retreat from the world order, says associate editor Ravi Velloor (below).

6 Fund-raising code soon

Singapore is to issue guidelines for commercial fund-raisers soon so that donors can give without feeling undue pressure. The core principles will be stressed: Legitimacy, accountability and transparency.

The move, announced yesterday, comes amid a record donation of $2.9 billion received in the 2016 financial year.

7 Focus on organ trading

The ninth meeting of The Straits Times Book Club focused on organ trading on the Dark Web, as author Raju Chellam talked about his novel, Organ Gold. Published in August by Straits Times Press, the book has sold close to 600 copies so far. Mr Chellam is donating all his royalties to the National Kidney Foundation.

8 Thales adds digital lab

French aerospace company Thales has opened a new "digital factory" to its stable of research labs in Singapore, and it will house about 30 experts drawn from a mix of nationalities, including Singaporeans.

9 NFL clubs, players punished

Singapore's amateur National Football League has descended into farce again, with players and clubs fined and suspended after the third violent incident in just over a year in the third-tier game between Admiralty and Kembangan.



10 Next stage for K-pop idol

South Korean singer-actor Rain - now a husband and father - has laid the groundwork for the next phase of his career. He founded his entertainment outfit RainCompany a few years ago, and last year, he was a mentor on the survival reality show The Unit.

