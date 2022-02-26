Putin urges Ukraine's army to overthrow leaders as Kyiv braces for assault

KYIV (REUTERS) - Russian President Vladimir Putin urged Ukraine's military on Friday (Feb 25) to overthrow their political leaders and negotiate peace, while authorities in Kyiv urged citizens to help defend the capital as Russian forces advanced.

Residents were told by the defence ministry to make petrol bombs to repel the invaders, and on Friday evening witnesses reported hearing artillery rounds and intense gunfire from the western part of the city. President Volodymyr Zelensky filmed himself with aides on the streets of the capital, vowing to defend Ukraine's independence.

Some families cowered in shelters after Kyiv was pounded for a second night by Russian missiles. Others tried desperately to get on packed trains headed west, some of the hundreds of thousands who have left their homes to find safety, according to the United Nations' aid chief.

After weeks of warnings from Western leaders, Putin unleashed a three-pronged invasion of Ukraine from the north, east and south on Thursday, in an attack that threatened to upend Europe's post-Cold War order.

"I once again appeal to the military personnel of the armed forces of Ukraine: do not allow neo-Nazis and (Ukrainian radical nationalists) to use your children, wives and elders as human shields," Putin said at a televised meeting with Russia's Security Council on Friday.

"Take power into your own hands, it will be easier for us to reach agreement."

Putin has cited the need to "denazify" Ukraine's leadership as one of his main reasons for invasion, accusing it of genocide against Russian-speakers in eastern Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies dismiss the accusations as baseless propaganda.

The White House said the United States would impose sanctions on both Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov - moves coordinated with the European Union and Britain. However, the steady ramping-up of restrictions has not deterred Russia.

Moscow said it had captured the Hostomel airfield northwest of the capital - a potential staging post for an assault on Kyiv that has been fought over since Russian paratroopers landed there in the first hours of the war. This could not be confirmed and Ukrainian authorities reported heavy fighting there.

The mayor of Kyiv and its three million people, former world heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko, said Russian saboteurs had already entered the city.

"The enemy wants to put the capital on its knees and destroy us," he said.

'Glory to our defenders'

Amid the chaos of war, a picture of what was happening on the ground across the country - the second largest in Europe after Russia itself - was slow to emerge.

Zelensky tweeted that there had been heavy fighting with deaths at the entrance to the eastern cities of Chernihiv and Melitopol, as well as at Hostomel.

"Glory to our defenders, both male and female, glory to Ukraine," he said, flanked by the prime minister and advisers in a video posted to confirm he was in the capital.