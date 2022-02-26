Russian troops close in on Ukraine's capital

The Russian invasion of Ukraine shifted on the second day to a battle for Kyiv, which shook under a heavy military assault.

The Defence Ministry urged civilians in the capital of three million to make Molotov cocktails to resist the enemy, while the Ukrainian military blew up two bridges to slow the Russian advance.

In Kyiv's northern district of Obolonsky, gunfire and explosions were heard. On social media, videos were posted of Russian armoured vehicles rolling into the city.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday (Feb 25) Russian saboteurs had entered Kyiv and that his own life was under threat.

"The enemy marked me as target No. 1 and my family as the target No. 2," he said in a video address.

"They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of the state."

He also railed against Europe, saying the sanctions imposed on Russia so far were not enough and urging them to respond faster, while telling Ukrainians not to expect help from abroad.

"We are left to our own devices in defence of our state," he said.

"Who is ready to fight together with us? Honestly, I do not see such."

Attempts by Western countries to send military equipment have been hampered by Russia's control of Ukrainian airspace.

Russian forces also took over the Chernobyl nuclear power station - the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986 during the Soviet era - which is about 130km north of Kyiv and close to the Belarus border.

Holding Chernobyl would provide Russian troops with a staging point that cannot be shelled.