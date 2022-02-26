Ukrainian and Russian forces fight on streets of capital Kyiv

Kyiv (AFP/REUTERS) - Authorities in Kyiv have asked residents to stay indoors due to fighting in the streets of the Ukrainian capital.

The Kyiv City State Administration said residents should hide in a shelter in case of an air raid alarm, according to a statement quoted by the Interfax Ukraine news agency.

"There are hostilities in the streets of our city. We ask you to stay calm and be as cautious as possible! If you are in a shelter - do not leave it now," the Kyiv City State Administration said in its recommendations quoted by Interfax.

It added: "If you are at home - do not approach the windows, do not go out on balconies. Hide in an enclosed room, for example, in the bathroom, and cover yourself with something that will prevent injury from debris."

Earlier on Saturday, two missiles hit areas southwest of Kyiv's city centre, a Reuters correspondent reported.

One of the missiles landed in the area close to the Zhulyany airport, he said. Another witness said the missiles hit the area near the Sevastopol Square.

One of the missiles struck a residential building but it killed no one, an adviser to the interior minister said.

Mr Anton Herashchenko also said Russia was lying about not shelling civilian infrastructure. According to the adviser, at least 40 such sites had been hit and Russian troops were shelling civilian sites.

Saturday marked the third day since Russian leader Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion that has killed dozens of people, forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours and sparked fears of a wider conflict in Europe.

Body on the pavement

In Kyiv's city centre, AFP journalists heard loud explosions early on Saturday.

"Heavy fighting continues," the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine posted on its Telegram account at around 0330 GMT (11.30am Singapore time).