THE BIG STORY

US imposes tough new sanctions on Russia

The Biden administration yesterday announced tough new sanctions on Russia in response to the Kremlin's interference in US elections and its sprawling hacking operation that breached vital government agencies and private companies. Russia's Foreign Ministry said it was "unavoidable" that Moscow would respond to the sanctions.

HK to reduce quarantine days for inoculated visitors

From as soon as the end of this month or early next month, fully vaccinated visitors to Hong Kong will have their quarantine reduced by seven days. But as the city moves to ease these measures, officials have tightened rules for flights to reduce the "risk of importation of mutant strain of the virus from very high-risk places".

SINGAPORE

Home-grown retailer Naiise winding up

Multi-label retailer Naiise is winding up. It stopped operations late on Wednesday night, after years of payment delays to its vendors. In a Facebook post yesterday, Naiise founder Dennis Tay announced the decision to liquidate the company. Audit firm Deloitte & Touche, which has been appointed the provisional liquidator, told The Straits Times that it is in the midst of reviewing Naiise's affairs and will provide updates to the creditors "as and when practicable".

WORLD

US' dilemma in face-off with Russia over Ukraine

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has held a meeting with his European counterparts to coordinate a Western response to the massing of Russian troops at the Ukrainian border. If the US acts forcefully, it risks precipitating a confrontation. But if it remains conciliatory, the Russians may be tempted to gamble even more.

LIFE

Omakase eats, new Kumar show to spice up weekends

Get ready for the weekend with Life's entertainment and dining guide. Among the dining options are Moonbow in Dempsey and the new spring omakase menu at Fat Cow. Other highlights include comedian Kumar's new show opening later this month, an award-winning Chinese film and online gigs on YouTube.

OPINION

Health insurance panel must tackle IP issues

The Ministry of Health has set up a 12-member Multilateral Healthcare Insurance Committee to look into "issues related to health insurance". Senior health correspondent Salma Khalik discusses some of the issues related to the Integrated Shield Plans (IPs) the panel should tackle.