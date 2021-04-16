US faces conundrum in showdown with Russia over Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has held a round of emergency meetings with his counterparts from key European countries to coordinate a unified Western response to the recent massing of Russian troops at the border between Russia and Ukraine.

After a meeting in Brussels with the foreign ministers of Britain, France, Germany and Italy - held at the headquarters of Nato, the US-led military alliance in Europe - Mr Blinken pledged America's "unwavering support" for Ukraine's independence.