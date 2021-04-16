News analysis

US faces conundrum in showdown with Russia over Ukraine

Too forceful a response could spark war, but conciliatory tone would embolden Moscow

Global Affairs Correspondent
Ukrainian soldiers in the country's Donetsk region on Wednesday. If Russian sources are to be believed, Ukraine may be planning to either retake the Crimea peninsula, a Ukrainian territory Russia invaded and annexed in 2014, or overrun the two enclav
Ukrainian soldiers in the country's Donetsk region on Wednesday. If Russian sources are to be believed, Ukraine may be planning to either retake the Crimea peninsula, a Ukrainian territory Russia invaded and annexed in 2014, or overrun the two enclaves of ethnic Russian rebels inside Ukraine.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has held a round of emergency meetings with his counterparts from key European countries to coordinate a unified Western response to the recent massing of Russian troops at the border between Russia and Ukraine.

After a meeting in Brussels with the foreign ministers of Britain, France, Germany and Italy - held at the headquarters of Nato, the US-led military alliance in Europe - Mr Blinken pledged America's "unwavering support" for Ukraine's independence.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 16, 2021, with the headline 'US faces conundrum in showdown with Russia over Ukraine'. Subscribe
Topics: 