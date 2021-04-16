Friyay!: What to do

STAND-UP COMEDY

I AM KUMAR

Popular comedian and drag queen Kumar had his show Vote Kumar cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but returns with a vengeance later this month in this Dream Academy feature.

As SingapoRediscovers itself, so does he.

WHERE Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road MRT City Hall WHEN April 29 to May 23, various timings ADMISSION $85 from sg.bookmyshow.com/e/IAMKUMAR INFO www.dreamacademy.com.sg

A TRIBUTE TO EDITH PIAF

NO REGRETS

Travel to Europe may be off the books for now, but get as close as you can to an evening in a Paris cabaret with Sing'theatre's tribute to Edith Piaf, France's most iconic chanteuse.

The company marks its 15th anniversary with the revival of this revue, first produced in 2007. Its line-up includes local thespians Hossan Leong, Mina Ellen Kaye and Rebekah Sangeetha Dorai. Eighteen-year-old Maya Raisha also makes her stage debut.

They will perform 20 songs from the repertoire of Piaf, a legendary but troubled singer nicknamed "The Sparrow". The tunes include her signature numbers La Vie En Rose (Life In Pink) and Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien (No Regrets).

WHERE Alliance Francaise Theatre, 1 Sarkies Road MRT Newton WHEN Till April 25, Tuesdays to Fridays, 6.30 and 9pm; Saturdays, 4 and 8pm; Sundays, 3 and 7pm ADMISSION $75 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO singtheatre.com

THEATRE

TM

A secret cell of an invisible, omnipresent global movement called TM has executed a successful worldwide operation. It welcomes potential members to attend an explorative talk, with no obligations. Or so it says.

This work on human connection by Belgian theatre company Ontroerend Goed, a late addition to the Esplanade's Studios season, is a live online performance for a single audience member at a time.

WHERE Online WHEN Next Wednesday to April 25, 8 to 10.45pm; April 28 to May 2, 9 to 11.45pm ADMISSION $20 from Sistic INFO For ages 13 and above. For more information, go to esplanade.com/thestudios