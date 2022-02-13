KLM suspends flights to Ukraine

THE HAGUE (AFP) - Dutch carrier KLM said on Saturday (Feb 12) that it was suspending flights to Ukraine until further notice as fears mount that Russia is preparing to invade its western neighbour.

"The next flight to the capital Kyiv is scheduled for tonight, but will not be operated," the Netherlands' main airline said in a statement.

The decision followed "changes to travel advice... and a comprehensive security analysis," it added.

"There will be no flights in Ukrainian airspace until further notice," the statement said.

The Netherlands joined several European nations including Belgium, Germany and Italy in calling for its citizens to leave Ukraine and advising against travel to the country.

Their stark warnings came as the crisis sparked by Russia's build-up of tens of thousands of troops on the Ukrainian border entered a new phase, raising fears that an invasion could be imminent.

The US embassy in Kyiv on Saturday ordered the evacuation of non-emergency staff.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Saturday spoke to US President Joe Biden by telephone.

Adding to tensions, large-scale Russian military drills were under way on Friday with authoritarian ally Belarus, which lies just north of Kyiv and also borders the European Union.